The Russian Foreign Ministry has responded to new sanctions announced by the United States. The White House has imposed restrictions on the trading activities of Lukoil and Rosneft, as well as their subsidiaries. The property of these companies under US jurisdiction is also to be seized. Official Moscow views this move extremely negatively.

"We view this step as entirely counterproductive." Zakharova added that if the current US leadership follows the example of previous administrations in using sanctions against Russia, it will not produce the desired results. In her assessment, such measures will be ineffective from a US domestic policy perspective and will create additional risks for global economic stability.