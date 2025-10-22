3.68 BYN
Trump debunks fake news story published by WSJ
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The news about the US authorizing Kiev to launch long-range strikes against Russia turned out to be a fake. The fake news was spread by the Wall Street Journal.
Donald Trump personally took on the task of debunking the story. The American president dedicated a post to this on social media, in which he declared the publication untrue. "The United States has nothing to do with these missiles, wherever they come from, or what Ukraine does with them," Trump stated.