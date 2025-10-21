3.68 BYN
Ministry of Energy issues statement regarding fabricated video alleging fuel shortages in Belarus
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Belarus has clarified that the information circulating through media outlets about fuel shortages in Belarus and the purported revision of the agreement with Russia on fuel supplies is entirely false. This was reported by BELTA, citing the department’s press service.
The video in question was artificially created using neural network technology and accompanied by false audio.
The Ministry of Energy urges readers to rely solely on official sources for information.