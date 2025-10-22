3.68 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.46 BYN
Lukashenko Demands Report on School Meals
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lukashenko Demands Report on School Mealsnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5472cb23-8329-44dd-aa81-199d0dc24351/conversions/3a4ea34e-5f41-4348-b974-3b0a04e0a510-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5472cb23-8329-44dd-aa81-199d0dc24351/conversions/3a4ea34e-5f41-4348-b974-3b0a04e0a510-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5472cb23-8329-44dd-aa81-199d0dc24351/conversions/3a4ea34e-5f41-4348-b974-3b0a04e0a510-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5472cb23-8329-44dd-aa81-199d0dc24351/conversions/3a4ea34e-5f41-4348-b974-3b0a04e0a510-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko inquired about the current state of the school meals system, taking into account previously issued instructions. This was one of the topics discussed at the head of state's meeting with the leadership of the Council of Ministers, BELTA reports.
The head of state reiterated that he is constantly monitoring this issue. "I have repeatedly warned you: robbing children and poisoning them with poor-quality food is criminal. And I then instructed you to develop a proper system," he said.
"I would like to hear what has been done in this regard," the head of state asked.