Zakharova: Belarus is Russia's closest strategic ally

"But just in case anyone says I didn't emphasize this in my answer, I'll repeat: Belarus is our closest strategic ally, with whom we closely coordinate our approaches on the international stage, including in accordance with the program of coordinated actions in the field of foreign policy of the states party to the Treaty on the Establishment of the Union State for 2024-2026, approved at the highest level. The presidents and heads of the foreign ministries of our countries, in the spirit of allied relations, regularly exchange information on the development of cooperation with the new American administration."