The US relations with Latin America have reached a critical point of tension. Washington is threatening both Colombia and Venezuela with invasion. Caracas and Bogota have no intention of succumbing to American provocations.

Latin America is experiencing a political and, in a sense, diplomatic crisis. What Washington previously considered its domain, its backyard, is no longer so. Finding a convenient pretext that doesn't eliminate the drug problem in the United States or justify the White House, the US has begun imposing its own order on Latin America.

What is the "Donroe Doctrine," how the US is behaving in Latin America, and who has fallen victim to White House policy and why—we'll discuss it in Topic of the Day.

The US is aggressively expanding its influence in the region.

Donald Trump's foreign policy has come to be described by the "Donroe Doctrine." The concept, reminiscent of the Monroe Doctrine, stems from it. The essence lies in globalization and the strengthening of the principles of the prototype strategy. This is evident in the mirror of events in Latin America. For the first time in decades, the countries of the region have found themselves in the vortex of Washington's foreign policy agenda. Under the Trump administration, the US has shifted from benevolent neglect to aggressive expansionism.

Vladimir Kireyev, political scientist (Russia):

"The changing global situation is eloquently described by the fact that the Monroe Doctrine, which dominated American foreign policy since the early 20th century and ensured Washington's control over the entire continent (both North and South America), proclaiming that Washington controlled not only its own territory but also all countries in the region, and was the dominant power in all capitals, has been renamed the Donroe Doctrine, that is, the Donald Trump Doctrine. And the postmodern reworking of this Monroe Doctrine, which has become the Donroe Doctrine, shows that the place of the old imperialist predator is being taken by a new Great Britain, a country that strives to exert influence, which still has some ambitions and a sense of its potential, but in reality is perceived with irony."

The US has deployed approximately 10,000 troops to the Caribbean.

Venezuela and Colombia are at the epicenter. The US has deployed approximately 10,000 troops to the Caribbean. B-52 strategic bombers are threateningly flying over the airspace of the Bolivarian Republic. Trump has authorized covert CIA operations in Venezuela, including those that would be lethal for their targets. Since the beginning of September, the US military has carried out at least seven strikes on vessels in the Caribbean. Three dozen people have died, including Colombians – ordinary, innocent fishermen, according to Colombian leader Gustavo Petro.

The US had a partnership with this country. But now insults and accusations are raining down on Bogotá like confetti – colorful and provocative. Washington is threatening the country with military intervention, just as it did Venezuela, for the same reasons – the war on drugs. Trump has labeled the country's leader, Gustavo Petro, the head of a criminal network.

The US has cut off half a billion dollars in aid to Colombia, some of which was used to fight drug trafficking. Bogotá has recalled its ambassador. Gustavo Petro called on the people of Colombia this Friday to mobilize and stand with him against Washington. Otherwise, the politician is anticipating a massacre. What kind? The world, we hope, will never know. Petro places responsibility for what is happening less on Trump than on his advisers, whom he called "Miami Nazis." They were the ones egging him on to unleash his aggressive policies.

Direct threats against Venezuela and Colombia, indirect ones against Brazil, as well as recent actions against Mexico, where more than 50 officials from the ruling party have been sanctioned by the US, have created fervor for dissatisfaction with US policy in the region and a certain diplomatic crisis.