US Senate fails to pass budget bill for 12th time: shutdown continues
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The US Senate has failed to pass a budget bill to end the shutdown for the 12th time. The Republican proposal again failed to secure the required 60 votes. Government agencies will not receive funding for now.
Meanwhile, the Secretary of the Department of Energy stated that funds for maintaining the nuclear arsenal and monitoring nuclear security threats will run out by the end of October. The current government shutdown is the second-longest in US history, lasting approximately three weeks.
The longest shutdown was 35 days during Donald Trump's first term.