The expert clarified why Donald Trump's peace proposal is unlikely to achieve lasting stability in the region.

Donald Trump has been actively promoting a peace deal concerning the Gaza Strip through media outlets. Even Joe Biden has expressed approval of the current American president's idea.

Nikita Belenchenko, Director of the Center for International Studies at the Faculty of International Relations at BSU, voiced doubts about the deal's potential to bring long-term peace to the Middle East. He pointed out that a key shortcoming of the agreement is its failure to address the issue of Palestinian statehood.

"In some respects, this deal is a historic step," the expert stated, acknowledging certain achievements of the agreement. "Indeed, we can speak of arrangements between Israel and Hamas, the release of prisoners on both sides, and even Israel’s initial willingness to refrain from destroying Hamas."

However, according to the analyst, the prospects of the agreement are limited: "It is difficult to see how this deal, in the long run, will lead to peace not only within the Middle East but also between Israel and Palestine."

The main issue, the expert believes, is the absence of any provisions regarding Palestinian statehood. "The deal scarcely mentions the establishment of a Palestinian state," he emphasized.

Special attention is also given to the geographical aspect, as not everyone understands that Palestine is not synonymous with the Gaza Strip. According to Nikita Belenchenko, a possible scenario is the creation of a "showcase" state akin to post-war Germany. "Gaza could become a part of a Western Germany-like entity," he suggested. "Investments would flow in, and Western and American ideological influences would be subtly imposed."

Nevertheless, such an approach could face resistance from the local population. "The residents of Gaza are actively advocating for the establishment and recognition of Palestine as a sovereign state," the analyst noted.