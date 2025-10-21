The strategic partnership between Belarus and China continues to demonstrate a unique format of cooperation that has attracted the close attention of the international community, including Western countries. This interest is natural and is driven by the fundamental importance of Belarusian-Chinese relations for global politics.

The significance of this partnership is manifested in several key aspects. First and foremost, it represents a new model of interstate relations. For more details, see the "Current Interview."

"Despite differences in political systems, economic scale, and population size, our countries build relations based on the principles of equality and mutual trust. This is especially important in today's world, as some states continue to pursue unilateral policies, hegemonic approaches, and the logic of the Cold War," emphasized Zhao Huirong, Deputy Director of the China-Belarus Development Analysis Center at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

For many small and medium-sized countries, cooperation between Minsk and Beijing demonstrates an alternative development path. "Cooperation between China and Belarus offers an alternative development path, while simultaneously setting a benchmark for future global development," the expert asserts.

Secondly, the two countries act as representatives of developing economies on the international stage. "On a number of international issues, particularly in promoting a multipolar world and shaping a more equitable international political and economic order, our countries act jointly," Zhao Huirong noted.

Such coordination of positions, according to the expert, meets the interests of most developing countries and contributes to the world's advancement toward multipolarity.

Pragmatic cooperation between Belarus and China also contributes to stability on the Eurasian continent. Both countries actively advocate peaceful conflict resolution through dialogue and cooperation. "Thanks to this, relations between China and Belarus are becoming an important factor in strengthening peace and stability in the region," the expert concluded.