Belarusian Railway Development Discussed at Meeting with Belarusian President
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The future development of Belarusian Railways was discussed at a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
"Undoubtedly, the railway is a vital enterprise not only for the transport industry but for the entire country. Tens of millions of tons of freight are transported annually by rail. This includes raw materials, imports, and exports of our products. It is the safest mode of transportation for people. And although passenger transportation is more of a social rather than a commercial aspect of your work, both must be developed," the head of state said.