The Council of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has barred Belarusian skiers from qualifying for the 2026 Olympics.

The decisions of international sports federations to suspend Russian and Belarusian athletes are increasingly raising doubts even within the organizations themselves. It's becoming increasingly clear that these actions are motivated not by sporting considerations, but by politics. This is the opinion of sports commentator and TV presenter Dmitry Guberniev.

Russia and Belarus – for fair play

Dmitry Guberniev, sports commentator and TV presenter (Russia):

"With regard to our sports, Russian sports, and Belarusian sports, all these suspensions are completely politically motivated. They have nothing to do with sports or the Olympic Charter. Even the federation itself, along with many other international organizations, has already realized that they must be allowed, as much as possible."

The TV presenter suggested that if Belarusians were allowed into biathlon, it would look like Russia was being turned off. "Because we host international Russia-Belarus competitions. They're quite good, both in biathlon and in skiing. Otherwise, the competitions would be exclusively Russian," he explained. "But these people haven't quite reached that level yet. Thank God for us. We must continue to develop the sports of this great country, this beautiful Belarus, which I love very much and support Belarusian sports. We mustn't despair."