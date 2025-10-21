Watch onlineTV Programm
Germany will not accept wounded children from Gaza and Israel for treatment

The German government has refused to accept 20 sick and wounded children from Gaza and Israel for treatment.

The mayor of Hanover stated that he deeply regrets the appalling response of the German Ministry of the Interior.

The German Ministry of the Interior explained its actions by citing a number of potential complications. The document emphasized that "even after progress in ending hostilities, the situation in the Gaza Strip remains extremely complex and unpredictable."

