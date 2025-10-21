The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) is pleased with its decision to bar skiers, alpine skiers, and freestyle skiers from the Olympic selection.

The history of failed medals seems to be the history of modern Olympism. In fact, it's a history of total discrimination. Yesterday, following a meeting at the headquarters of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, known by its acronym FIS, a decision was made: bar skiers, alpine skiers, and freestyle skiers from the Olympic selection. The reason is their nationality, in this case, Russia and Belarus. That's all. In reality, this decision only highlights the true desires of those who influence these decisions—power and money.

Total discrediting of the principles of the Olympic movement

Meet five-time Olympic champion and ardent Nazi of modern sport, Johannes Klaebo. For how are we to interpret his inadvertent statement the day before, after Belarusian and Russian skiers, freestyle skiers, and representatives of several other sports were barred from the Olympic selection process?

Johannes Klaebo, Olympic cross-country skiing champion (Norway):

"I support this decision. It's consistent with my views on the matter. Russians should be kept away from our sport. Yes, I believe FIS made the right decision."

This is the hypocritical opinion of an athlete named Klaebo. But here's what's really behind the words of this guy, who has spent his entire life skiing and pushing off with poles. And does nothing else.

It's also very telling that Klaebo doesn't even mention our Belarusian athletes, thus underscoring a completely politically motivated decision. The main thing here is to spite Russia.

The top brass of both the FIS and the International Biathlon Union are captured by Scandinavian countries. To use rather unflattering prison jargon, those same Norwegians have cobbled together a "common fund." And they're not letting anyone near it. And any talk of some kind of struggle for higher ideals is a lie and hypocrisy.

The FIS decision is the height of repression, but at the same time, it's certainly one of the last gasps of the repressive policy that Thomas Bach, the grandson of a Nazi soldier killed near Grodno, began to consistently implement in 2022. By running away from his post as IOC president, the German has caused considerable harm. But the question arises: what should we do next?