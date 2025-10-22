3.68 BYN
Trump cancels meeting with Putin in Budapest, but intends to hold it in the future
The summit is postponed - Donald Trump canceled his meeting with Putin in Budapest. However, the American president remains committed to achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine and still hopes to meet with the Russian leader in the future.
"We canceled the meeting with President Putin. I just didn't think it was right. I got the impression we weren't going to achieve what we needed to achieve, so I canceled it. But we will do that in the future," the US President remarked.
The US imposed sanctions on Russian oil companies
To put pressure on the Kremlin, Trump decided to resort to sanctions – restrictive measures will apply to Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft. He announced this decision on social media, calling on Moscow to immediately agree to a ceasefire. At the same time, he noted that he was not sure that such measures could shake Moscow’s resolve regarding Ukraine.