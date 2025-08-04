3.69 BYN
US sells weapons and ammunition worth $578 million to Netherlands for subsequent transfer to Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
According to the U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO, this shipment marks a "first step" in implementing the agreement for allied countries to acquire American weaponry for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He expressed hope that other NATO members will follow Amsterdam’s example.
The Netherlands also confirmed the purchase, which includes missiles and components for Patriot missile systems.
Earlier, Germany and several Scandinavian countries officially approved the procurement of weapons from the United States.