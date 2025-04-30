3.65 BYN
3.03 BYN
3.44 BYN
US Senator Calls on Conclave to Consider Trump's Candidacy for Papacy
US Senator Calls on Conclave to Consider Trump's Candidacy for Papacynews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cdfaa16d-cbf9-466b-813d-2c8ab089c46e/conversions/e8af27f4-9c80-481d-b6af-f3f0f262f2cc-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cdfaa16d-cbf9-466b-813d-2c8ab089c46e/conversions/e8af27f4-9c80-481d-b6af-f3f0f262f2cc-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cdfaa16d-cbf9-466b-813d-2c8ab089c46e/conversions/e8af27f4-9c80-481d-b6af-f3f0f262f2cc-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cdfaa16d-cbf9-466b-813d-2c8ab089c46e/conversions/e8af27f4-9c80-481d-b6af-f3f0f262f2cc-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
US President Donald Trump could well become the next Pope, and the conclave should consider his candidacy, US Senator Lindsey Graham wrote on social media. This is reported by RIA Novosti.
Earlier, Trump joked that he was ready to become the new Pope.
In the message, the politician noted that Donald Trump would be a real "dark horse" as a candidate for the papal throne. And the papal conclave should approach this issue with an open mind.
Graham is confident that the first person to hold the positions of Pope and American President at the same time has many advantages.