US State Department doesn't confirm lifting of restrictions on range of supplied to Ukraine weapons
The U.S. State Department did not confirm the information about the alleged lifting of restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.
"I'm not going to discuss that. I'm not going to confirm that," she said, when asked to comment on Germany’s statement that some states, including the U.S., cancelled the restrictions on the range of weapons sent to Kiev.