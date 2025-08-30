3.69 BYN
2.97 BYN
3.47 BYN
US wants to build "Middle Eastern Riviera" on ruins of Gaza
Text by:Editorial office news.by
US wants to build "Middle Eastern Riviera" on ruins of Gazanews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8f2e421f-ab2b-4487-978b-74c00b8e5681/conversions/d3b18000-e546-4eae-8672-e412b6662f7c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8f2e421f-ab2b-4487-978b-74c00b8e5681/conversions/d3b18000-e546-4eae-8672-e412b6662f7c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8f2e421f-ab2b-4487-978b-74c00b8e5681/conversions/d3b18000-e546-4eae-8672-e412b6662f7c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8f2e421f-ab2b-4487-978b-74c00b8e5681/conversions/d3b18000-e546-4eae-8672-e412b6662f7c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The war is not over yet, but the US is already fantasizing about what's next. According to the Washington Post, the US is considering a plan for the post-war reconstruction and development of the Gaza Strip.
Washington will take custody of the enclave for at least a decade until it turns into a "glittering tourist resort" and a high-tech center. The project involves the temporary resettlement of the entire population.
Landowners will be offered a digital token in exchange for the right to rebuild their property. Also, each Palestinian who decides to leave will be paid $5,000 in cash and provided with subsidies to cover rent and annual food.