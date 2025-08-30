Watch onlineTV Programm
US wants to build "Middle Eastern Riviera" on ruins of Gaza

The war is not over yet, but the US is already fantasizing about what's next. According to the Washington Post, the US is considering a plan for the post-war reconstruction and development of the Gaza Strip.

Washington will take custody of the enclave for at least a decade until it turns into a "glittering tourist resort" and a high-tech center. The project involves the temporary resettlement of the entire population.

Landowners will be offered a digital token in exchange for the right to rebuild their property. Also, each Palestinian who decides to leave will be paid $5,000 in cash and provided with subsidies to cover rent and annual food.