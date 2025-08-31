Ushakov: Putin and Trump Did Not Agree on Meeting with Zelensky

Yuri Ushakov, an assistant to the Russian president, stated that there was no agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a meeting between the Russian leader and Vladimir Zelensky or a trilateral meeting.

"Currently, what is being broadcast in the press is not exactly what was agreed upon. Everyone is talking about a trilateral meeting or a meeting between Putin and Zelensky, but as far as I know, there was no such agreement between Putin and Trump," Ushakov told Pavel Zarubin of the Russia 1 channel.