Ushakov told leaders of what countries to attend Victory Parade in Moscow

Twenty-nine foreign leaders will attend the military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow on May 9, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told journalists, TASS reported.

"We have invited many foreign guests," he said. It is expected that 29 leaders of the countries invited to be present at the Victory Parade.