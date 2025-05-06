3.66 BYN
3.03 BYN
3.44 BYN
Ushakov told leaders of what countries to attend Victory Parade in Moscow
Twenty-nine foreign leaders will attend the military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow on May 9, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told journalists, TASS reported.
"We have invited many foreign guests," he said. It is expected that 29 leaders of the countries invited to be present at the Victory Parade.
In particular, among them are the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Abkhazia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Venezuela, Vietnam, Guinea-Bissau, Egypt. Leaders of such countries as Zimbabwe, China, Congo, Cuba, Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, Palestine, Serbia, Slovakia, Equatorial Guinea, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, South Ossetia and Zimbabwe will also arrive.