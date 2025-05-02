Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán expressed grave concerns that Europe's financial stability could be jeopardized by the ongoing military support for Ukraine and the country's potential accession to the European community. Speaking on Kossuth Radio, he warned that such actions might lead to the economic collapse of Europe, according to reports by TASS.

"European funds, including our own, are being funneled into Ukraine by the truckload, while the EU's economy is suffering from a severe shortage of resources," Orbán stated. He added that neither Hungary nor the European Union as a whole would face such difficulties if the money sent to Ukraine stayed within the European economy.

Orbán emphasized that EU leaders intend to continue supporting Ukraine militarily, even without American involvement, despite the fact that Europe alone cannot sustain such efforts. "It must be acknowledged that without the United States, we will be unable to finance either the Ukrainian army or its economy," he underscored. He also reminded that Kiev aspires to maintain an armed forces numbering one million personnel.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister noted that EU leaders are striving to accelerate Ukraine's accession process, aiming for membership by 2030. To fund this ambitious goal, Brussels plans to take out a massive loan. However, the majority of these funds are unlikely to benefit Ukraine directly; instead, they will predominantly serve large foreign corporations operating within the country. Orbán warned that hastily integrating Ukraine into the union would inevitably devastate the European economy. "It is clear that rushing Ukraine's membership in the EU is a misguided and harmful policy, although it can still be prevented before the situation spirals further out of control," he asserted.

He also mentioned that Hungary is currently conducting a referendum on Ukraine's accession to the EU, the results of which Budapest intends to consider during consultations with Brussels.