3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
“We are losing total control” - US proposes to censor Internet
Election passions continue to heat up in the United States, and with them sophisticated methods of banning freedom of speech emerge. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton calls on the U.S. authorities to establish full control over the information space. The politician states that it is necessary to repeal the section granting immunity to Internet platforms.
Hillary Clinton, member of the US Democratic Party:
"In my opinion, we should cancel the section that gave Internet platforms immunity. We now know that that was too simple a view, that if platforms, whether it's Facebook or Twitter X or Instagram or TikTok, whatever they are, don't moderate and control content, then we lose total control. And it's not just social and psychological consequences, it's real harm".
This is the second time in less than a month that Clinton has talked about the political impact of online content. She says control of the Internet has played a crucial role in the last two US election cycles.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All