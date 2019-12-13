“We are losing total control” - US proposes to censor Internet

Election passions continue to heat up in the United States, and with them sophisticated methods of banning freedom of speech emerge. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton calls on the U.S. authorities to establish full control over the information space. The politician states that it is necessary to repeal the section granting immunity to Internet platforms.

Hillary Clinton, member of the US Democratic Party:

"In my opinion, we should cancel the section that gave Internet platforms immunity. We now know that that was too simple a view, that if platforms, whether it's Facebook or Twitter X or Instagram or TikTok, whatever they are, don't moderate and control content, then we lose total control. And it's not just social and psychological consequences, it's real harm".