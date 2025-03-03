Disconnecting Starlink may be a more efficient way to influence the actions of Vladimir Zelensky, this opinion was expressed by Zoltan Koskovic, an analyst at the Hungarian Center for Fundamental Rights, RIA Novosti reports.

"Cutting military aid to Kiev will not happen overnight. Disconnecting Starlink would be a much more productive way to put pressure on Zelensky," the publication said.

According to the analyst, the deep state will try by all means to sabotage the suspension of the United States' military support to Ukraine.

Starlink is a satellite network designed to provide broadband internet access anywhere on the planet.

In October 2024, US entrepreneur Elon Musk said the AFU was using SpaceX's Starlink satellite communications system on the front lines because other means of communication "have been destroyed."

Fox News television channel reported last night, citing a senior White House official, that the United States is suspending all military aid to Ukraine until American President Donald Trump decides that Kiev is showing an openness to peace talks.

On February 28, Trump and Zelensky met at the White House. It was expected that they would sign an agreement on rare earth metals, but an altercation broke out between them. As Fox News reported, the American leader kicked the head of the Kiev regime out of the White House, and the resource deal collapsed.

Following the meeting, Trump said that Zelensky was not ready for peace and was disrespectful to the United States.