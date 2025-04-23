3.66 BYN
What the President of South Africa Stated Following His Meeting with Zelensky
Large-scale protests unfolded in South Africa, where local residents demonstrated against Zelensky's visit to meet with the country's president. Protesters held banners with slogans such as, “Why invite a person who ignites war?”
Nevertheless, the meeting took place. Following the discussions, the President of South Africa stated that Ukraine's willingness to consider territorial concessions to Russia represents an opportunity for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, remarked:
“A representative from NPR asked whether Ukraine is willing to forego certain territories. This is something we view as one of the prerequisites. However, we must focus on Ukraine’s desire and readiness to pursue an unconditional ceasefire.”