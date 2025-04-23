Large-scale protests unfolded in South Africa, where local residents demonstrated against Zelensky's visit to meet with the country's president. Protesters held banners with slogans such as, “Why invite a person who ignites war?”

Nevertheless, the meeting took place. Following the discussions, the President of South Africa stated that Ukraine's willingness to consider territorial concessions to Russia represents an opportunity for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, remarked: