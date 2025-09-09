Ukraine is willing to cease hostilities along the current line of contact with the Russian Federation. This was stated by U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker in an interview with Fox News, reported by RIA Novosti.

“They are ready to freeze the frontline if they receive security guarantees,” he said.

According to him, one condition that could allow Kyiv to halt the conflict is a system of guarantees involving European military personnel serving as instructors or peacekeepers. The diplomat also suggested that the agreement might include protections for the ROC (Russian Orthodox Church) parishes and Russian-speaking populations in Ukraine. He acknowledged obstacles to Ukraine’s NATO accession but stated that “the time for this is not yet”.

Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized that Russia has never opposed Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, but its membership in NATO is completely unacceptable given Moscow’s legitimate security interests.

Meanwhile, Whitaker continued to insist that pressure must be exerted on Moscow to end the conflict.

What Security Guarantees Are Proposed for Ukraine?

On August 15, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump met in Alaska. The summit took place at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Anchorage, where they discussed ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict and expressed readiness to work towards its resolution.

Three days later, the U.S. president held talks with Vladimir Zelensky at the White House. Following their bilateral meeting, several European leaders joined them. The parties discussed security guarantees for Kyiv, which EU countries intend to provide in coordination with the United States. On the same day, Trump gave an interview to Fox News, emphasizing that the possibility of reaching an agreement on Ukraine now depends on Zelensky.

The Russian leader, for his part, said he does not exclude the possibility of meeting with Zelensky: if he is willing, he could come to Moscow. However, the head of the Kyiv regime rejected this proposal. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that if Zelensky agrees, he would come for negotiations, not for capitulation.