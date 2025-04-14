3.66 BYN
Whitcoff: Peace Agreement on Ukraine Involves 5 Territories but Implies Much More
An hour ago, it was reported that the peace agreement concerning Ukraine will address the resolution of issues related to five territories. This was revealed by Stephen Whitcoff, a special representative of former U.S. President Donald Trump.
The American diplomat emphasized that the document will also include a number of security protocols and other significant geopolitical considerations.
"This peace agreement pertains to what are referred to as the five territories, yet it encompasses much more. There are additional security protocols, Article 5 of NATO, and numerous related details. This is a complex situation rooted in genuinely problematic events that have transpired between the two countries," Whitcoff explained.
In discussing his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, Whitcoff noted that within the framework of resolving the Ukrainian conflict, there emerges an opportunity to arrive at something of great importance for the entire world.