An hour ago, it was reported that the peace agreement concerning Ukraine will address the resolution of issues related to five territories. This was revealed by Stephen Whitcoff, a special representative of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The American diplomat emphasized that the document will also include a number of security protocols and other significant geopolitical considerations.

"This peace agreement pertains to what are referred to as the five territories, yet it encompasses much more. There are additional security protocols, Article 5 of NATO, and numerous related details. This is a complex situation rooted in genuinely problematic events that have transpired between the two countries," Whitcoff explained.