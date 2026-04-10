White House Confirms Historic Direct Talks Between US, Iran and Pakistan in Islamabad

The White House has officially confirmed that face-to-face trilateral negotiations between the United States, Iran and Pakistan are taking place today in Islamabad. The meeting has been described as a direct, three-sided encounter.

According to The Times of Israel, the statement sent to journalists reads simply: “Today the United States, Pakistan and Iran are holding a trilateral in-person meeting.

”American negotiators in Islamabad are being supported by a full complement of subject-matter experts on the ground, with additional backing from specialists in Washington. The Guardian notes the deeper significance: “For the first time since 1979, high-level negotiators from both countries have met in person at the highest level in the presence of Pakistani mediators.

”Pakistan’s state television reported that American and Iranian officials “are sitting directly across from one another at the same table.” The talks opened in a positive atmosphere, the broadcaster added, even as fighting continues in Lebanon.

Previous rounds had kept the delegations in separate rooms. During the Geneva talks at the end of February 2026, Omani diplomats shuttled between the two sides. Those discussions collapsed after US and Israeli strikes on Iran on 28 February.

The US delegation in Islamabad is led by Vice President JD Vance. Iran is represented by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Pakistani sources say Army Chief General Asim Munir is also participating.

A Guardian source described the rhythm of the day: the first round of talks lasted roughly two hours, followed by a second round of more technical discussions. These were broken down into key areas with particular focus on security, finance and the Strait of Hormuz.

A senior Pakistani official expressed cautious optimism at the outset: “Like us, the whole world hopes for a breakthrough and an end to the war. These negotiations are in a strong position because both delegations have arrived in Islamabad with full authority from their capitals.

”According to The Guardian, Iranian negotiators had earlier told Pakistani mediators — led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — that any peace agreement must include a ceasefire in Lebanon, reparations and a firm commitment to unfreeze Iranian assets.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump stated today that the United States is “beginning the process of demining the Strait of Hormuz.