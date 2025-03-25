White House Reports That Russia and U.S. Agreed to Ensure Safe Navigation in Black Sea

The White House has announced that Russia and the United States have agreed to ensure safe navigation and to exclude the use of force in the Black Sea. This information is included in a written statement from the White House following the meeting of expert groups from Russia and the U.S. in Riyadh, as reported by BELTA, citing TASS.

"The United States and Russia have agreed to ensure the safety of navigation, exclude the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea," the document notes, detailing the "results of the work of the U.S. and Russia expert groups on the Black Sea in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 23-25, 2025."

Additionally, Russia and the U.S. have agreed to develop measures to implement a ceasefire regime regarding the energy facilities in both Russian and Ukrainian territories.

The statement highlights that the United States and Russia will continue to work towards achieving a lasting and durable peace in Ukraine. "The United States and Russia will continue their collaborative efforts to achieve a stable and long-term peace. The U.S. reaffirmed President Donald Trump's principled position on the need to end casualties on both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict as a prerequisite for achieving sustainable peace. For this purpose, the United States will continue to facilitate negotiations between the parties for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in accordance with the agreements reached in Riyadh," the document states.

It emphasizes that the U.S. and Russia welcome support from third countries aimed at implementing agreements in maritime and energy matters.

Furthermore, the statement mentions that the United States will assist in restoring Russia's access to the global market for the export of agricultural products and fertilizers.