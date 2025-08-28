3.69 BYN
White House: Trump Unhappy with Situation around Ukraine
Washington is dissatisfied with the developments around Ukraine. According to the White House press secretary, the United States admits that Moscow and Kiev are not ready to end the conflict at this stage. It is reported that Trump plans to make additional statements on Ukraine later.
The situation will be discussed on August 29 and at the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. The Ukrainian delegation also plans to visit Washington to discuss security guarantees.
Trump is unhappy with both Zelensky and Europe and finds their demands for a settlement of the conflict unrealistic. This information from unnamed officials was shared by the Atlantic magazine. It is emphasized: according to the U.S. president, Kiev needs to come to terms with the loss of part of its territory in order to end the conflict.