White House: Trump Unhappy with Situation around Ukraine

Washington is dissatisfied with the developments around Ukraine. According to the White House press secretary, the United States admits that Moscow and Kiev are not ready to end the conflict at this stage. It is reported that Trump plans to make additional statements on Ukraine later.

The situation will be discussed on August 29 and at the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. The Ukrainian delegation also plans to visit Washington to discuss security guarantees.