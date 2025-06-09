3.78 BYN
WHO: Gaza's South Left with Only One Hospital
The Naser Hospital in Khan Yunis, in the southern sector of Gaza, is the only operational government hospital remaining after the closure of the Al-Ammal Hospital in the region, where the majority of the Palestinian enclave's population resides. This was reported by TASS, citing WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
On June 5, WHO notified that Naser and Al-Ammal were the only operational government hospitals in southern Gaza. Their closure will result in a reduction of 490 beds, roughly a quarter of the total capacity of all hospitals in the enclave.
"After the closure of Al-Ammal Hospital, Naser Hospital is now the only hospital with an intensive care unit in Khan Yunis," Ghebreyesus wrote on his X social media page. He added that Al-Ammal is currently "virtually non-operational due to the escalation of hostilities in its vicinity." Access to the hospital is blocked, and it is no longer accepting new patients; however, many injured individuals remain in need of medical assistance.