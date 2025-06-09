WHO: Gaza's South Left with Only One Hospital

The Naser Hospital in Khan Yunis, in the southern sector of Gaza, is the only operational government hospital remaining after the closure of the Al-Ammal Hospital in the region, where the majority of the Palestinian enclave's population resides. This was reported by TASS, citing WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

On June 5, WHO notified that Naser and Al-Ammal were the only operational government hospitals in southern Gaza. Their closure will result in a reduction of 490 beds, roughly a quarter of the total capacity of all hospitals in the enclave.