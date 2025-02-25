Latvia tightens visa regime with Belarus and Russia

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9efcbc93-a214-4a33-888e-ebf2020a3c0b/conversions/9b138ab1-c662-45df-8f88-416fa43478a5-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9efcbc93-a214-4a33-888e-ebf2020a3c0b/conversions/9b138ab1-c662-45df-8f88-416fa43478a5-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9efcbc93-a214-4a33-888e-ebf2020a3c0b/conversions/9b138ab1-c662-45df-8f88-416fa43478a5-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9efcbc93-a214-4a33-888e-ebf2020a3c0b/conversions/9b138ab1-c662-45df-8f88-416fa43478a5-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Latvia tightens the visa issuance procedure for citizens of Belarus and Russia. The previous Instructions expire on March 5.

The new Act states that visas can be obtained by persons who are family members of Latvian, Swiss, EU and European Economic Area citizens, as well as employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In addition, visits to the country are provided for humanitarian purposes.

More lenient restrictions are imposed on Belarusians. In addition to the above-mentioned categories of persons, workers in the sphere of transport and passenger transportation, members of cargo or technical crews and sailors are allowed to visit the Baltic Republic.