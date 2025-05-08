The leaders from over twenty-five nations arrived in Moscow to participate in the grand celebration. They did not fear Western sanctions or threats from Kiev, sending a powerful message to the world: Russia and the Union State are not isolated; rather, they serve as a bridge of cooperation and resilience.

What prompted such tight security and confidentiality? What song did the Belarusian troops warm up to before stepping onto Red Square? And why is it so vital to preserve the history of the Great Patriotic War? Daria Belousova-Petrovskaya sheds light on these questions.

Soon, the historic military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War will commence on Red Square. Given the significance of this jubilee, organizers have promised a ceremony of unprecedented solemnity this year. However, details remain classified until the last moment. Foreign journalists were not even invited to the dress rehearsals, ensuring that all events on the day will be witnessed for the first time by viewers worldwide, through live broadcasts.

It is clear that the primary reason for such secrecy is heightened security measures. On the eve of May 9th, Moscow and the Moscow region faced intensified drone attacks, underscoring the need for vigilance. The presence of over twenty-five foreign leaders at the parade further complicates matters, as it attracts the attention of numerous adversaries. This demonstrates vividly that the memory of the 25 million Soviet citizens who perished during the war is honored and respected across the globe.

Arkady Korolkov, Hero of Russia and a deputy of the Moscow City Duma, affirms: "Neither we nor the Belarusians can be intimidated. We have been, are, and will remain a mighty nation. Russia and Belarus are brothers forever. Whatever they do, we will prevail — and victory will be ours. Terrorism in the world will not succeed because countries like Russia and Belarus stand united."

Indeed, Russia’s principal ally — President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus — will be present. Belarusian military units will march across Red Square, representing special operations forces of our armed forces. Their skills in shooting, hand-to-hand combat, and parachuting are ingrained, though marching on cobblestones may be less familiar territory for them.

Daniil Nesterovich, a serviceman of Belarusian special forces, explains: "Constant changes in elevation, where one side of the foot may sink, then the other — maintaining perfect alignment and stride is crucial. Our brigade’s motto is: in any place, at any time, for any task. We will march, we will do it properly. We will be the best."

Interestingly, our soldiers have become not only the best but also the most popular among Russian audiences. The song they used to warm up before stepping onto Red Square broke all internet chat records: "Batka, we’ve got the coolest guy — there’s no one like him in the world! The country is calm with Batka, though he’s got no time to sleep."

Furthermore, a pleasant surprise awaits journalists covering Victory Day in Moscow: each will receive a triptych of miniature sculptures symbolizing the victory over fascism — "The Motherland Calls" from Volgograd, "The Liberator in Berlin," and "The Soviet Soldier at Rzhev."