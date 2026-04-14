World’s Largest Iceberg A23a Crumbles After 40 Years of Solitary Majesty

The planet’s most colossal iceberg has finally met its end. After nearly four decades of defiant existence, A23a has fractured into countless fragments, just weeks before marking its 40th “birthday,” satellite imagery confirms. The dramatic disintegration was first reported by MIR24 television.

At the height of its power, the leviathan weighed nearly a trillion tonnes and sprawled across 3,988 square kilometres — roughly the size of a small country. It first broke free from Antarctica’s Filchner Ice Shelf in 1986, only to spend most of the following decades stubbornly grounded. It was not until 2020 that the ice giant finally stirred and began its long voyage north.

Over the next five years, A23a drifted some 2,300 kilometres, captivating hundreds of scientists across the globe who tracked its every move. After leaving the Weddell Sea, it was caught in a powerful ocean vortex that held it captive once more. Then, in December 2024, the iceberg resumed its northward journey.

As it approached the shores of South Georgia — a British overseas territory renowned for its teeming wildlife — concern rippled through the scientific community. Experts feared the floating mountain might devastate local ecosystems. Yet in March 2025, A23a gently ran aground in shallow waters, safely away from the island’s most sensitive habitats.

In its final months, the once-mighty berg melted and fractured at breathtaking speed. Its surface area shrank to just 170 square kilometres before it finally surrendered, splintering into a constellation of smaller pieces.

Meteorologists at Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology noted a poignant final detail: in recent weeks, thick clouds had gathered over the iceberg “as if nature itself wished to draw a veil over its passing.” Modern satellites, however, pierced the shroud and captured the final chapter.