WSJ: Rubio to Head Group to Develop Security Guarantees for Ukraine

European officials specify that the proposed guarantee package includes four key elements: a military presence, an air defense system, arms supplies, and monitoring of the ceasefire. According to sources, the United States is considering options for indirect military support for European peacekeepers in Ukraine without sending own troops into the conflict zone.

The media assess the behavior of the participants in the multilateral meeting: American publications drew attention to the fact that the joint photo turned out to be unusually restrained. There were few smiles, the Washington Post wrote. The New York Times also noted that the body language of the European leaders "was not exactly cheerful." And the British tabloid Daily Mail noted the "paternal superiority" of Donald Trump over Zelensky. The article also notes that Zelensky thanked Trump more than ten times during the negotiations. Bloomberg noted that Zelensky tried to avoid a repeat of the February spat with Trump, so he built the meeting "in a softer tone."