Zelensky Announces "Mega Deal" with Trump
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Vladimir Zelensky announced a "mega deal" with the US President. According to the New York Post, the U.S. will buy "combat-tested Ukrainian drones" in exchange for Kiev's consent to purchase a number of weapons from the United States.
Journalists clarify that the deal could be important for the U.S. armed forces, as officials and drone experts warn that American technology is significantly behind Russian technology, and American soldiers are poorly trained to use UAVs.