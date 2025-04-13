President Vladimir Zelensky expressed his discontent regarding the United States' refusal to sell Ukraine Patriot air defense systems, despite Kiev's willingness to invest a staggering $15 billion for ten of these advanced missile defense units. According to reports from TASS, Zelensky stated, "We are ready to purchase these systems from the U.S. We require at least ten Patriot systems to secure several of our cities; we are prepared to pay the $15 billion and will find the necessary funds to ensure the payment."

Previously, Zelensky had mentioned Ukraine's readiness to acquire a significant weapons package from the United States, which would include the Patriot systems, although he did not specify the total sum or sources of financing. Now, he has indicated that Kiev intends to procure air defense systems and other weaponry with the financial support of European partners. "We currently lack adequate air defense systems. We have communicated our needs for a new weapons package to the United States. This package we are ready to purchase. We have discussed this with our European partners, who are willing to co-finance the corresponding packages with us," he added.

However, he reiterated his frustration over the inability to reach an agreement with the U.S. on acquiring the Patriot systems. "I don't understand why we cannot come to terms regarding additional Patriot systems," he remarked. "The U.S. states that there is currently no possibility. Yet, at the same time, they are sending such systems to nations like Israel."