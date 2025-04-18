Zelensky Extends Mobilization and Martial Law in Ukraine

Martial law and mobilization in Ukraine will remain in effect for an additional 90 days—at least until August 6. On April 18, Vladimir Zelensky signed the corresponding legislation.

Just two days prior, the Verkhovna Rada voted for the 15th time to prolong these measures. Although several Ukrainian experts had previously reported, citing sources, that talks of a ceasefire were underway ahead of May 9, suggesting that neither martial law nor mobilization would be extended further.