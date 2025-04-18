3.67 BYN
Zelensky Extends Mobilization and Martial Law in Ukraine
Martial law and mobilization in Ukraine will remain in effect for an additional 90 days—at least until August 6. On April 18, Vladimir Zelensky signed the corresponding legislation.
Just two days prior, the Verkhovna Rada voted for the 15th time to prolong these measures. Although several Ukrainian experts had previously reported, citing sources, that talks of a ceasefire were underway ahead of May 9, suggesting that neither martial law nor mobilization would be extended further.
This development highlights yet another dashed hope for the Ukrainian people, who yearn for elections. Such events cannot take place under martial law, which effectively quashes any possibility of democratic processes. Moreover, the war is being stretched out in a legal sense. Deputies of the Rada received threatening messages prior to the vote, warning them of consequences if they did not support this decision.