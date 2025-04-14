3.66 BYN
Zelensky invites EU leaders to Kiev for May 9
Vladimir Zelensky summons European leaders to Kiev where he plans to hold a parade on May 9. This is reported by the Politico.
With this invitation he also appealed to the Baltic nation, but there it bears a crime liability even just celebrating May 9.
The day before, the EU warned the candidate countries that participation in Moscow's Victory Day celebrations would have dire consequences.
The world in unbreathing astonishment is watching Kyiv; is it possible for the Baltic presidents and other Europeans come there on May 9?