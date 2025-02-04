Elections in Ukraine will not be held until the end of the hot stage of the conflict. This was stated by Vladimir Zelensky, answering a question about his legitimacy in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, TASS writes.

During the interview, Morgan noted that Russia points to Zelensky's illegitimacy, and calls for elections are also heard from the United States.

"I have always said that I am open to any elections. But during a war there can be no elections. The constitution would have to be changed. <...> The hot stage will end, martial law will end, then elections will be held," Zelensky replied. He also admitted that "if martial law is ended now, most of the army will return home to their families."

Earlier, US Presidential Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said that Washington wants the presidential elections in Ukraine to take place before the end of the year, especially if a ceasefire is concluded with Russia.

Presidential elections were supposed to be held in Ukraine in March 2024. The authorities explained their absence by martial law, but many experts note that if martial law is introduced, only the powers of the Verkhovna Rada are extended, but not the head of state. Zelensky's presidential powers officially expired after May 20, 2024. At the same time, he himself stated that the issue of legitimacy does not bother him.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized, Zelensky's legitimacy has ended, so it is important to understand who to deal with in Kyiv in order to sign legally binding documents. Putin explained that the current Ukrainian leadership is currently illegitimate, which is dangerous due to a legal collision that will devalue any results of the negotiations.