Viewers on English-language social networks called Zelensky's scandalous interview with American blogger Lex Friedman false and shameful. Particular indignation was caused by the foul language (the leader of the Kyiv regime switched to it when accusing the West of not providing enough assistance) and insults during the conversation.

Zelensky's office tried to justify the use of obscene language by the needs of the audience. This, predictably, caused anger among the Ukrainians themselves. At the same time, Zelensky, as they say, abruptly "changed his tune" in relation to Donald Trump. If earlier he allowed himself to make disparaging comments about him, now he laments that the elected US president did not invite him to his inauguration.