3.65 BYN
3.03 BYN
3.44 BYN
Zelensky Threatens Sanctions Against States Supporting Russia
Vladimir Zelensky has announced sanctions against states providing support to Russia. He conveyed this message via his Telegram channel, as reported by RIA Novosti.
"We are preparing our sanction packages – specifically targeting entities and schemes in third countries which, regrettably, are assisting Russia in circumventing certain sanctions," the post stated.
He did not, however, specify which nations were being referred to.