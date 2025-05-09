3.68 BYN
Zelensky Sets Ultimatum in Response to Putin's Proposal for Direct Negotiations
Ukraine is prepared to engage in negotiations with Russia only if Moscow agrees to a ceasefire proposed by Kiev and several European Union countries, effective from May 12. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced this on the social media platform X, reports BELTA.
"We expect Russia to confirm a ceasefire — comprehensive, lasting, and reliable — starting tomorrow, May 12, and Ukraine is ready to meet," said Zelensky.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed that Kiev authorities resume direct negotiations without preconditions, which they had interrupted at the end of 2022. He made this initiative during a statement to journalists at the Kremlin. The dialogue is suggested to commence on May 15 in Istanbul.