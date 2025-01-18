New facets of mobilization in Ukraine. Thus, it follows from the new law that 18-year-old students will now be able to be mobilized if they undergo military training during their studies and then are expelled. Deputy Dmytro Razumkov also said that mobilization from 18 years of age is partially already underway in Ukraine. Earlier it became known that 17-year-old boys will be subject to military registration under threat of a fine. The corresponding law was signed by the head of the Kiev regime Zelensky. If underage guys do not do it on their own, they will have to pay the penalty in due time. The amount is up to 616 dollars.