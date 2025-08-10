3.72 BYN
Ministry of Defense Announces "Zapad-2025" Exercises of Belarus and Russia for September 12-16
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The upcoming joint strategic military exercises, "Zapad-2025," involving Belarus and the Russian Federation, are scheduled to take place from September 12 to September 16. This information was disclosed during a briefing by Valery Revenko, Head of the Department of International Military Cooperation at the Belarusian Ministry of Defense, according to sputnik.by.
"From September 12 to September 16, 2025, the Belarusian Armed Forces and the Russian Federation will conduct the joint strategic exercise 'Zapad-2025,'" stated the senior Belarusian officer.