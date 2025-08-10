U.S. To Close Sky Over Anchorage On Day of Putin and Trump’s Meeting

The U.S. aviation authorities will close the airspace over the American city of Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15. This coincides with the scheduled meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in the state, according to a notification published by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The "VIP Movement Notification in Anchorage, Alaska" states that U.S. authorities will restrict airspace over the largest city in the state within a radius of 30 miles (48.3 km) and up to an altitude of 18,000 feet (nearly 5,500 meters).