According to the survey data, Poles expressed the opinion that the President of their country, Karol Nawrocki, will not be the head of state independent from the opposition party of former Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, PiS (Law and Justice). This was reported by RIA Novosti, citing the results of a survey by the Opinia24 research center.

The survey asked the question: "Will Karol Nawrocki, as President of the Republic of Poland, be independent from the Law and Justice party?" 26% of respondents chose the answer "definitely not", and 18% chose "rather not". "This means that as many as 44% of respondents do not believe in the independence of Andrzej Duda's successor," the researchers noted.

The survey also shows that 28% of respondents say they believe in Nawrocki's independence, but only 9% are firmly convinced of this. At the same time, 14% of respondents say that the president will be neither dependent nor independent from the Law and Justice party. The same group - 14% - has no clear position on this issue.

The survey was conducted from August 4 to 6 on a representative sample of Polish residents aged 18 and older using a mixed method - telephone interviews and online interviews. The data on the error margin are not provided.