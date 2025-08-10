3.72 BYN
EU Tightens Censorship: Scope of Restrictions on Media to be Expanded
The European Union is preparing to enact several legislative measures that will sharply increase government oversight of citizens’ online activities, particularly targeting journalists.
The discussion on the “Chat Control” bill is nearing completion. This legislation mandates the mandatory scanning of all private messages across all messaging platforms. In other words, providers across the Old Continent will be compelled to maintain continuous, comprehensive surveillance of all Europeans.
The European Commission has also introduced a new regulation governing media operations within the EU. Mass media outlets will now be required to disclose their ownership and sources of funding. An overarching European oversight authority will monitor their activities.
Furthermore, the new rules grant law enforcement the authority to detain journalists and conduct searches of editorial offices. These radical changes have raised concerns about censorship within the EU, prompting alarm in the United States: former President Donald Trump authorized his vice president to engage with European leaders regarding the urgent need to safeguard freedom of speech and press freedom.