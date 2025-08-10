EU Tightens Censorship: Scope of Restrictions on Media to be Expanded

The European Union is preparing to enact several legislative measures that will sharply increase government oversight of citizens’ online activities, particularly targeting journalists.

The discussion on the “Chat Control” bill is nearing completion. This legislation mandates the mandatory scanning of all private messages across all messaging platforms. In other words, providers across the Old Continent will be compelled to maintain continuous, comprehensive surveillance of all Europeans.

The European Commission has also introduced a new regulation governing media operations within the EU. Mass media outlets will now be required to disclose their ownership and sources of funding. An overarching European oversight authority will monitor their activities.