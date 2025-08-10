Ukraine continues its campaign of state-sponsored vandalism: recently, a number of monuments dedicated to liberating soldiers have been either destroyed or damaged in the Rovno Region.

In one case, memorial inscriptions on a monument were defaced, while in another, the figure of a Red Army soldier was simply dismantled.

To date, nearly all monuments commemorating the heroism of Soviet soldiers have been eradicated across Ukraine—except in remote rural areas where, due to governmental neglect, some monuments still remain.