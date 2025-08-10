3.72 BYN
Is Trump Heading to Russia for Meeting with Putin?
Text by:Editorial office news.by
U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the meeting scheduled for August 15. Trump stated that the encounter will take place in Russia, according to TASS.
"I will meet with Putin. I am going to Russia on Friday," Trump announced during a speech at the White House. He did not provide further details and may have misspoken.
Previously, Russian and U.S. authorities announced that Putin and Trump would meet in Alaska on August 15.