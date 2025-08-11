Lukashenko: There should be no "extra" money in banks

On August 12, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko heard a report on the work of the banking system, BELTA reports.

The head of state, addressing the Chairman of the Board of the National Bank Roman Golovchenko, who was recently appointed to this position from the post of Prime Minister of the country, drew attention to the fact that he expects from him a balanced, objective view of the state of affairs in the economy as a whole. "I wouldn't say that you are on the sidelines now, but still to some extent on the side. And it is very important, as an experienced person, your opinion on the state of the Belarusian economy today. What should be paid attention to first of all - this is the main thing that you should tell me," the President noted.

The topic of increasing the total profit of banks in the country was separately touched upon, which can be considered, on the one hand, as a positive indicator, but on the other hand, there are concerns that an imbalance may arise and banks may pull money out of the economy.

Therefore, as one of the measures at the state level, a decision was made to seize part of the profits from banks and direct them to finance the economy.